Critical Contrast: Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.69 billion 0.76 $259.22 million $8.05 10.93 Lennar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.02% 11.57% 6.70% Lennar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Century Communities and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Communities presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Lennar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats Lennar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities



Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Lennar



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

