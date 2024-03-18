Critical Review: Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) & Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aurubis and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurubis N/A N/A N/A Carpenter Technology 5.27% 10.21% 4.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 71.37 Carpenter Technology $2.72 billion 1.20 $56.40 million $2.89 22.85

This table compares Aurubis and Carpenter Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Carpenter Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurubis and Carpenter Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurubis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carpenter Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carpenter Technology has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Aurubis.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Aurubis on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, tin, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.