Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

