CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $35,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.