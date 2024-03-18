CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $45.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

