CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $990.50

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 990.50 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.81), with a volume of 269428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 996 ($12.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.37) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £716.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.30.

In other CVS Group news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.72), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,668.88). In other CVS Group news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.72), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,668.88). Also, insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,798.77). Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

