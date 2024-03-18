CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $355,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

