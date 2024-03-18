David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

