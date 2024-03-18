David B. Blundin Sells 33,560 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $624,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,615,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,048,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.55 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

