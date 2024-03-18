Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $267.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.