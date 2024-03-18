Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $475.83 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $482.00. The company has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

