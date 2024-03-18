Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

