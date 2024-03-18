Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

