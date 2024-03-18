Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $193.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

