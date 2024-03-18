Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

