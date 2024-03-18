Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $57.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

