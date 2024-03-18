Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

