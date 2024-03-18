Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $352.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

