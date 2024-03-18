Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Globant worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 152,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Globant by 15.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $25,348,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $216.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.