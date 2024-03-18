Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 402,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Invesco worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.