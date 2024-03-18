Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,359 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 352.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 58,072 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AOS opened at $87.09 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

