Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.75 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

