Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548,823 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

