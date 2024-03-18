Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after purchasing an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

