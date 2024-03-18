Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Evergy worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $51.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

