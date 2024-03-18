Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,392 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $29,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $58,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $298.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.84 and a 200 day moving average of $272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

