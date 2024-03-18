Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,925 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $415.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.32 and a 200-day moving average of $414.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

