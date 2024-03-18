Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,131 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.