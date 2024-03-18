Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in RTX by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 90,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

