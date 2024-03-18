Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OEF opened at $242.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $176.07 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.10.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

