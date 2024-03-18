Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

