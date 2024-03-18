Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 569 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

