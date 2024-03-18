Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.13 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.01.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

