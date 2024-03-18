Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.