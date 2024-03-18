Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 12,848 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

