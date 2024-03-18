Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

