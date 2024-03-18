Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $338.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.99 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.06. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

