Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $396.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.50 and a one year high of $403.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.