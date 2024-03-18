Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $352.05 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $353.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

