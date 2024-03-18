Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

