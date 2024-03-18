Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 45,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,377 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

