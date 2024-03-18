Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FANG opened at $189.94 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

