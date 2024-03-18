Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

