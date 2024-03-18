Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

