Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.