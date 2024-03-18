Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 201 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 201 ($2.58).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.41) to GBX 219 ($2.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.