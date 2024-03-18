DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 16.5 %

Jabil stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

