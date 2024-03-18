Docebo (DCBO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) recently:

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

