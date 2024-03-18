Docebo (DCBO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) recently:
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Docebo Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Docebo stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.06 and a beta of 1.67.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
