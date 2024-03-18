Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

DLNG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

