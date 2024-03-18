Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

